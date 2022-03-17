PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s now an emerging effort to force the Philadelphia School District to pause its search for a new superintendent. A group called Alliance For Philadelphia Public Schools has planned a protest on Thursday afternoon.
They want to know why the three final candidates for the job don’t include women or anyone from the city.READ MORE: McGillin's Olde Ale House Has Long History Of Philly Love Stories With Some Even Meeting On St. Patrick’s Day
Meanwhile, Tony Watlington, the final candidate for the job, met with the community during a town hall at district headquarters Wednesday night. He is the superintendent of Rowan Salisbury Schools in North Carolina.READ MORE: Homeowner Shoots, Kills Man He Saw Breaking Into His Car In West Philadelphia: Police
The other two candidates, Krish Mohip and John Davis, held their town halls earlier this week.MORE NEWS: Procession Will Take Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen From Rehab Facility To Home For Hospice Care Thursday
The school board told Eyewitness News it hopes to make a final decision by next week.