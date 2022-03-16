PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Help continues to pour in for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion intensifies. Ukrainian immigrants are doing what they can to send money back home.

Meanwhile, for some of them, there’s an ironic celebration happening.

“Very bad situation and I hate Putin and hate the government,” said Ala Rosenthal, a Ukrainian immigrant.

War is clouding over the typically joyous celebration of Purim. This celebration was held at the KleinLife Jewish Community Center in Northeast Philadelphia. It comes as many of the people here are hearing of horror stories from Ukraine.

“The people are afraid,” Rosenthal said. “The little children.”

Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia region have one of the largest Ukrainian populations in the United States, and many of them are Jewish.

Andre Krug is the president and CEO of KleinLife. He explains the irony is the reason behind the Purim holiday.

“Purim is the celebration of good over evil,” Krug said. “Putin is a very, very bad guy and hopefully, the situation is going to be resolved very soon.”

But until the situation is resolved, KleinLife is collecting monetary donations. They’ll be delivered to Ukraine through the Jewish Federations of North America and Greater Philadelphia.

Krug says nationally, over a half-million dollars have been raised.

“The best thing to do is to contribute funds to organizations that have people on the ground that can buy locally and distribute right there,” Krug said.

