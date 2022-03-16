CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Eyewitness News was in Camden’s Parkside neighborhood on Wednesday, where lawmakers are focused on potholes. The city says it’s working to repair the damage from winter weather.
County officials were also on hand. They say efforts are in full swing to address problem areas across the county.
Residents are encouraged to report potholes so crews can take action.
Camden residents can report potholes in their neighborhood by contacting the Mayor’s Office at (856) 757-7200 or mayor@ci.camden.nj.us or by contacting the Camden Department of Public Works at (856) 757-7132, (856) 757-7034 or publicworks@ci.camden.nj.us. Residents can also report potholes on county roads by going to www.camdencounty.com/service/public-works/county-road-report-form/ or by calling (856) 566-2980.