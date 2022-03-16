UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A man was injured after firing at officers during a police-involved shooting at the Meadows Apartment Complex parking lot in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County on Wednesday morning, officials say. The incident occurred on the 1700 block of Meadowview Lane.

At 2:59 a.m., officials say Upper Providence Police and Limerick Police responded to a call about a family member who was suffering from a mental health emergency. The caller reported the man had gathered multiple firearms and put them in his pickup truck.

Police encountered the man in the Meadows Apartment Complex parking lot, where he crashed his truck. Officials say the man exited his vehicle and then fired at the police.

The man was struck in the arm. Officials say he was transported to Paoli Hospital for treatment and will survive.

The identities of the man who was shot and the police officers are not being released at this time, according to officials.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.