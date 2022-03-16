PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More people from the area are heading to the warzone near Ukraine to help. A chef is serving up support as well.

“I will never forget this experience,” said Michael Strauss, owner of Mike’s BBQ in South Philly.

A last-minute decision is making a difference for complete strangers.

“I just told my wife ‘I’m going to Poland,'” he said.

The chef felt compelled to help Ukrainian refugees after he saw the devastation unfold on TV following the Russian invasion.

“What pushed me over the line with this, I really don’t know. I don’t think I have ever seen anything like this before in my lifetime,” Strauss said.

Strauss packed his bags, hopped on a plane, and bunkered down on the Ukraine-Poland border.

He volunteered at the World Central Kitchen, a makeshift emergency food relief program. He was there as they built the kitchen from the ground up.

“The whole World Central Kitchen mission is to be the first ones to hit the ground. They are making sure they are being fed all the way down the line until they get to their final destination,” Strauss said.

Strauss says as the refugees crossed the border, they were there to cook and deliver meals during their exhausting and cold journey to safety.

“The children are always children. Even under the worst circumstances, they are goofing with each other and think they are on some kind of adventure. And then when you look at the parents, you can see the fear and the unknowing of what’s going to happen next.” Strauss said.

Strauss is heavily involved in the Philadelphia community, always giving back to those in need. He says this experience was life-changing.

“You are seeing the very best of humanity and then you’re seeing what the very worst of humanity can do to other people,” he said.

Click here to donate to the World Central Kitchen.