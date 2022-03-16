PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A taste of success for Philadelphia’s fantastic restaurant scene. Four local finalists were just named Wednesday for the prestigious James Beard Awards.
The finalists include Ellen Yin, who is nominated for restaurateur of the year.
Yin owns several restaurants, including Fork, a.kitchen + a.bar, and High Street Philly.
The other local finalists are Jesse Ito, Cristina Martinez, and Nok Suntaranon.
They are all competing for the title of the best chef in the mid-Atlantic.
The winners will be announced in June.