GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in National Park, Gloucester County. Chopper 3 was live over the scene Wednesday along Crozier Avenue near the Delaware River.
Authorities say the fire is on the property of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The fire has scorched several acres so far.
BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a wildfire at the US. Army Corps of Engineers in Gloucester Co., at Crozier Ave near the Delaware River. No injuries have been reported. Watch @CBSPhilly for the latest. pic.twitter.com/7VTvuOGwbt
— Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) March 16, 2022
There are no injuries.