By CBS3 Staff
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in National Park, Gloucester County. Chopper 3 was live over the scene Wednesday along Crozier Avenue near the Delaware River.

Authorities say the fire is on the property of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The fire has scorched several acres so far.

There are no injuries.