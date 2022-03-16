PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ukrainian community in Philadelphia is reacting to President Zelenskyy’s plea on Wednesday. At KleinLife, a Jewish organization in Northeast Philadelphia that caters to Ukrainian and Russian folks is holding a Purim celebration. But they’re also keeping a close eye on what’s going on overseas in Ukraine.

Andre Krug, the president and CEO of KleinLife, said it’s devastating to see what’s going on in his native country.

“It’s horrible to see the city I grew up being bombarded by Russians, it’s a terrible sight,” Krug said. “I came from Kharkiv, this is a place that’s currently being bombed and I see kind of live how my neighborhood and my high school is being destroyed, and it’s very depressing and disconcerting,” he said. “It needs to stop.”

But Krug will still be celebrating Purim, which is the celebration of good over evil, on Wednesday, and he hopes folks in Ukraine can as well.

“I hope that the celebration is going to take place this year too as Ukrainians deflect the attacks of Russians and Putin hopefully, hopefully, goes away as a result,” Krug said.

Eyewitness News will have more on the money KleinLife is raising to send to Ukraine at 4 p.m.