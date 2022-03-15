COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — An 18-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of his 4-year-old brother in Coatesville. Police say Victor Lara-Ortiz left a loaded firearm on his bedroom table that his little brother, Roman Aguilera-Ortiz, then found and accidentally shot himself in the face.

The 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting happened at the family home on the 300 block of East Chestnut Street on Feb. 28.

Lara-Ortiz was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, firearms not to be carried without a license, endangering the welfare of a child, and related offenses, for leaving a loaded firearm unholstered and unsecured on his bedroom table.

Authorities say 31-year-old William Thomas, a straw purchaser, illegally purchased the gun and gave it gun to Lara-Ortiz, who was not legally permitted to own one because of a prior criminal conviction. Thomas was arrested and charged with illegally purchasing and transferring the firearm to Lara-Ortiz, delivery of firearms to a minor, attempted purchases of illegal firearms, and related offenses.

Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Mar. 23.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact Detective/Sgt Brandon Harris at 610-384-2300 ext. 3212 or Chester County Detective Keith Cowdright at 610-344-6866.