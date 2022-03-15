PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you don’t have a lot of land for your pets to play, a private dog park could be right at your fingertips. An app called “Sniffspot” allows you to book private land for your pets to run around.
Rentals range from $5 to $20 per hour.
Hosts are required to be screened.
Land that is less than an acre must be fenced in.
All dogs are required to be vaccinated and both guest and host are reviewed after a booking.
