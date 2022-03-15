North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves 2 People Critically Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were critically injured after a shooting in North Philadelphia near Temple University Hospital. The shooting occurred at West Tioga Street and Old York Road just around 3 a.m.
Officers say the 23 and 28-year-old victims were driving when someone opened fire on their car.
They both were shot in the back.
The victims told police there was one shooter, who ran from the scene.
