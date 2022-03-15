Young Entrepreneur From Philadelphia To Appear On Tuesday's Drew Barrymore Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) A little baker from Philadelphia is a featured guest on Tuesday’s Drew Barrymore Show. Second-grader Kamryn Reynolds is the owner of Lil Exclusive Bakery.
And get this, she sells an average of 20-dozen cookies per week while also maintaining straight A's at school.
Reynolds appeared on Barrymore’s show alongside her dad, Shannon.
Barrymore: "What is your future and dreams? Where would you like to take this?"
Reynolds: “Maybe one day, maybe I’m thinking maybe I can act in a movie.”
Barrymore: “Oh? I didn’t see that one coming.”
Shannon: "Yeah, that's breaking news to me. That is breaking news to me"
And you can hear more about Reynolds’ business on Tuesday’s Drew Barrymore Show. It starts at 9 a.m. on CBS3.