PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man wanted for a violent attack in New York City’s Museum of Modern Art has been arrested in Philadelphia. Police found him at the Greyhound bus terminal in Chinatown.

Officers found 60-year-old Gary Cabana sleeping on a bench inside the bus station around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. They say he did not put up a fight with police and they then brought him for questioning.

This all started over the weekend with NYPD releasing surveillance pictures and videos of the stabbing incident and suspect on Saturday.

It shows a man hopping over the Museum of Modern Art counter before stabbing two 24-year-old employees – a man and a woman – multiple times. They were taken to the hospital, placed in stable condition, and are expected to be OK.

Officers aren’t sure about Cabana’s motive but they say he was a member at the museum who recently had his membership revoked.

Fast forward to Monday night. Police and firefighters in Philadelphia were called to the Best Western in Center City on the 1200 block of Vine Street around 6 p.m. for reports of a fire inside a room on the fifth floor. They were able to put it out, but not before doing extensive damage.

Fire investigators determined it was the result of arson. After checking surveillance video and hotel records, police found out it was started by the same man accused of stabbing the two Museum of Modern Art workers in Manhattan a few days ago.

After putting out suspect description and stepping up patrols, @PhillyPolice say they found the suspect sleeping on a bench at the Greyhound bus station in Philadelphia’s Chinatown. They say he did not resist arrest and is cooperating with the investigation pic.twitter.com/0ngvUS3GOi — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) March 15, 2022

“We got information that this individual was also suicidal and was suffering from some mental health issues,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “So we realized that he was possibly armed and very dangerous.”

It wasn’t long after releasing the suspect’s description that officers in Philadelphia found the man sleeping on a bench inside this bus station.

They’re now working with police in New York to investigate the motive behind this man’s alleged crime spree.