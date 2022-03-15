BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey congressman Andy Kim says he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Democrat from Burlington County says he woke up in the middle of the night with a fever and he feels miserable.
Just tested positive for COVID
Thankfully contact tracing warned me that a contact was positive
Thankfully I have rapid home tests
Thankfully I had no wait for PCRtest at pharmacy
Thankfully I got vaccinated
Thankfully my sweet son slipped a get well card under door
THREAD pic.twitter.com/xr9zFOwaH3
— Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) March 15, 2022
The congressman is vaccinated.
Kim says this is a good reminder to request free rapid at-home tests from the government in case you need them. If you need to order the tests, click here.