BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey congressman Andy Kim says he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Democrat from Burlington County says he woke up in the middle of the night with a fever and he feels miserable.

The congressman is vaccinated.

Kim says this is a good reminder to request free rapid at-home tests from the government in case you need them. If you need to order the tests, click here.