PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A night to remember for a group of humble heroes who saved a little girl who was being attacked by a dog at a South Jersey park. A stranger wanted to do something for the group of teens who raced to the girl’s rescue.

That’s Jamel Alvarez, Jason Marte, and Billy Jackson. They’re the three Pennsauken teens who helped save 9-year-old Toni Diaz as she was getting attacked by a dog last month at Madison Park in Pennsauken.

“This little girl, she would have died had it not been for these guys,” Chris Bruner said.

They received the full Sixers VIP treatment at Wells Fargo Center Monday night.

“I have been to basketball games before, but not VIP,” Jackson said. “This is a vibe, experience.”

“We are going to be close enough to see the players sneeze,” Bruner said.

Bruner, from American Construction, felt compelled to give back to the three heroes after learning about their courageous actions. He cold-called them and extended the special invite. They never met until now.

“As soon as he reached out and I picked up the phone, he started telling me about a Sixers game, VIP,” Jackson said. “I got real excited, my heart dropped. I said, ‘hold on.'”

“He could have just got us regular tickets,” Alvarez said. “We could have been upstairs watching the game, far, but he wanted us to have a good experience.”

“They were so polite, so kind, and all they could keep saying to me was ‘thank you,'” Bruner said, “and I’m like, ‘no, thank you guys, you saved a little girl’s life.'”

The teens say they were just happy they were at the right place at the right time to help Toni. They say they never expected all of this.

“We get to watch our heroes on the floor and we get to sit next to our heroes too because these guys are real heroes with what they did,” Bruner said. “It was just amazing, they’re awesome.”

In the meantime, American Construction also donated $1,000 to Toni and her family.

“I was grateful, I was thankful, I appreciated it,” Erika Rivera, Toni’s mom, said.

“I think we have an amazing younger generation, and these guys exemplify that,” Bruner said.

Rivera says she is not sure what they are going to do with the money, but she says she is so grateful for support and Toni is doing a lot better.