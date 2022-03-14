PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing in North Philadelphia. It happened around 4 a.m. Monday on North 3rd Street, just off West Cayuga Street.
Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and a 34-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the abdomenAuthorities Arrest Amazon Driver, Anthony Jones, Suspected In Road Rage Shooting In Clifton Heights
Police rushed both men to the hospital and they are in stable condition.READ MORE: Delaware Woman Arrested After Carjacking 2 Drivers, Killing Pedestrian, Injuring Others In New Castle County: Police
A gun was recovered from the scene, but so far, no arrests.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials Provide Update On Efforts To Resolve Backlog Of Open Criminal Cases Accumulated During Pandemic
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.