By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing in North Philadelphia. It happened around 4 a.m. Monday on North 3rd Street, just off West Cayuga Street.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and a 34-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen

Police rushed both men to the hospital and they are in stable condition.

A gun was recovered from the scene, but so far, no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.