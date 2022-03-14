PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man accused of attacking a pregnant woman on a SEPTA bus has been taken into custody. The assault happened on a Market-Frankford Line Night Owl bus early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. on the bus near 8th and Market Streets.READ MORE: Security Video Reveals Moments After Philadelphia Police Shot, Killed 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio
Police say the suspect approached the woman, who was seated, and demanded that she give her seat to him. But she refused.SEPTA, PATCO See Ridership Increases As Gas Prices Drive Philadelphians Off Roads
Officials say the man then punched her in the face, pushed her, then fled. The bus operator immediately contacted SEPTA Transit Police.
The woman, who is two months pregnant, was transported to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment. Her injuries were non-life-threatening and the baby is OK.MORE NEWS: Delaware County Church Brings Online Humanitarian Operation To Help People Of War-Torn Ukraine
There is no word on any charges.