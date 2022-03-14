PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Monday is a delicious day for deals, check the date! March 14 or 3.14 is “Pi Day.”
To celebrate, 7-Eleven is offering pizza for $3.14 for rewards members.
Amazon Prime members can get $3.14 off any large cherry and apple pies at whole foods, while supplies last.
What exactly is pi?
It is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter and the trillion digit ratio is rounded to 3.14.
Now, you know what you’re celebrating while you eat!