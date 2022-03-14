CBS News PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they are stepping up patrols in areas where homeless people congregate after attacks in New York and Washington, D.C. Police believe this is the gunman responsible.

They say earlier this month in Washington, he approached at least three homeless men and shot them while they slept on the street, killing one.

On Saturday in New York, at least two more similar assaults occurred. One person died.

There is a $70,000 reward in the case.