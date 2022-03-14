PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they are stepping up patrols in areas where homeless people congregate after attacks in New York and Washington, D.C. Police believe this is the gunman responsible.
They say earlier this month in Washington, he approached at least three homeless men and shot them while they slept on the street, killing one.
On Saturday in New York, at least two more similar assaults occurred. One person died.
The PPD is closely monitoring this joint investigation between @ATFHQ, @NYPDNEWS, and @DCPoliceDept. While there does not appear to be a nexus to any similar assaults in Philadelphia at this time, @PhillyPolice will be increasing patrols in affected communities. https://t.co/qc2ZVjxBPY
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) March 14, 2022
There is a $70,000 reward in the case.