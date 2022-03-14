PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As jury trial selection in Philadelphia doubles from four to eight per week, leaders of the criminal justice system will update the public on collaborative efforts to resolve the backlog of open criminal cases that accumulated during the COVID-19 court emergency over the past two years.
Following the criminal justice partners’ briefing, District Attorney Larry Krasner will provide his weekly gun crimes update.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m.
- What: DA Krasner to Encourage Community to Apply to Youth Aid Panel Juvenile Diversion Program, Provide Weekly Gun Crimes Update
- When:Monday, March 14, 2022
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live
