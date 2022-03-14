PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT and safety partners will hold a news conference on Monday to discuss impaired driving and tips to remain safe during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday festivities. The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
PennDOT will be joined by the Pennsylvania State Police, Delaware County District Attorney, Upland Borough Police Department, AAA, Pennsylvania DUI Association to highlight traffic safety during the “St. Patrick’s Day Impaired Driving Initiative” across Southeast Pennsylvania.
- What: PennDOT and safety partners will hold a news conference to discuss impaired driving and tips to remain safe during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday festivities.
- When: March 14, 2022
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
