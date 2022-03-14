NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — We’re learning more about the husband and father who was struck and killed while out for a morning walk in Delaware following a violent crime spree that included two separate carjackings.

Police say 47-year-old Joseph Stanavich, of New Castle, was hit along Route 9 shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday. He died a short time later from his injuries.

Stanavich’s wife, who did not want to speak on camera, says she is still trying to process what happened, especially just one week before their 21st wedding anniversary.

Her husband is being remembered as the good guy gone too soon.

“It was just like a shock to everybody,” said Ralph Mascucchini, a coworker of Stanavich.

Family, friends and colleagues are remembering Stanavich, who was struck and killed Sunday morning while out for a walk along Route 9 and Boothhurst Boulevard.

“When they always say there’s the good guy, he’s that good guy,” Massacchini said.

Mascucchini met Stanavich more than 15 years ago through Comcast. He says Stanavich was a natural leader and mentor to many.

“You gotta level up, that’s exactly what he said. You gotta level up, don’t be stagnant, keep moving,” Massucchini said.

Friends say Stanavich was happiest spending time with his wife and two boys and cheering on his favorite team.

“I didn’t want to say it, but he’s a big Cowboy fan,” Massucchnini said. “A lot of guys in the office like the Cowboys so when the Cowboys beat the Eagles this year Joe was the first person to be like ‘How about them Cowboys?'”

Massucchini said he saw Stanavich just last Thursday at work.

“First off, he got on my case because I was at the shop just busting my chops, like ‘Yo, what are you doing here?’ That’s how he was, always having a good time,” he said.

As he and so many are still coming to terms with this senseless loss, those left to grieve say they’ll remember Stanavich most for his kindness and big heart.

“He’s always there for us and Joe cared about everybody. I don’t know how he fit it all in, but he figured it out,” Massucchini said.

Stanavich’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a motive.

The woman accused of hitting Stanavich, Brittalia Semaan, is behind bars facing a number of charges including vehicular homicide.