NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Police say they’ve arrested a woman for two carjackings, a deadly crash, and the mayhem she left behind. The suspect faces a number of charges. Officials are now trying to understand what led up to this deadly chain of events.

Delaware State Police have arrested a woman accused of killing a pedestrian and injuring several other people during a double carjacking Sunday morning.

The chaotic chain of events began just after 9:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of New Castle Avenue. Officials say the suspect, 30-year-old Brittallia Semaan, of New Castle, carjacked a Chevy Trax with four people inside, injuring a 66-year-old woman sitting in the passenger seat.

“The female victim was struck by the SUV and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There were two juveniles in the vehicle in the back seat but were able to successfully exit before she fled southbound on Route 9,” Master Corporal Heather Pepper, of the Delaware State Police, said.

After getting away, the suspect struck and killed a man in the area of Route 9 and Boothhurst Boulevard before driving to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, where she struck a 19-year-old woman in the parking lot.

“All I saw was a young lady laying on the ground,” Michael Jones said. “She did look like she was hurt.”

“I actually had some extra blankets in my trunk, so I went and put them down for her to lay on because she was literally laying on the cold ground,” he added.

The woman injured is expected to be OK, but Semaan kept going. She then went down Route 141 until she collided head-on with a white Maserati with a man and woman inside. They weren’t seriously injured.

Moments after the crash, a 62-year-old man who stopped to help was also carjacked by Semaan.

Semaan then drove to Hamburg Road before crashing into a Honda Odyssey. That’s where an off-duty officer who realized what was going on took Semaan into custody until police arrived.

Officials were grateful no one else was seriously injured.

“Delaware State Police would like to thank all the good Samaritans who stopped today and rendered aid to all those involved,” Pepper said.

The name of the man killed has not been released until the family is notified.

As Delaware State Police continue to investigate, they are asking anyone who witnessed these incidents or whose dashcam or surveillance video recorded any of it to call the police.