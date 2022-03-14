CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) – Clifton Heights police say an Amazon driver suspected of shooting a driver in a road rage incident last month is now in custody. Federal marshals helped police arrest Anthony Jones, of Philadelphia, on Monday morning.

Authorities say Jones shot a 58-year-old man in the stomach on Feb. 27, after what was described as a “minor crash” on Springfield Road and Oak Avenue.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the two men interacted with each other after the apparent accident. The video does not show the actual accident. Eyewitnesses say they could hear yelling and cursing.

Police have an arrest warrant out for the Amazon delivery driver they say shot a man at Springfield and Oak in Clifton Heights. Video shows the two arguing before a single gunshot is fired. Police are looking for Anthony Jones. The victim is in critical condition. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/jKMX6mzNwe — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 28, 2022

At one point, the Amazon driver went back to his work van and returned with a gun, investigators say. It appeared the driver takes aim at the man, but it doesn’t appear that the victim was shot or if the gun was fired. The Amazon driver then returned to the van and got in.

Tempers further escalated, with the victim approaching the Amazon driver. This time there was physical contact with what appears to be blows exchanged by both men. Only after the victim collapses to the ground is it apparent that he had been shot.

Jones is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related charges