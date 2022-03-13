Ukrainian Food Festival In Jenkintown Raises Money For Medical Supplies Overseas

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In Jenkintown, hundreds of people stood out in the cold to buy Ukrainian food like pierogies, potato pancakes, and borsch on Saturday. The Ukrainian Food Festival was held at St. Michael The Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church.
"We raised over $67,000 thus far," Pastor Andriy Rabiy said. "And we shipped 700 individual medical kits and also machines that help wounds heal in the hospital."
Crumbl Cookies Jenkintown was part of that event and donated all of its proceeds to the cause.