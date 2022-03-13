PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman on a Market-Frankford Line Night Owl bus early Sunday morning. The incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. on the bus near 8th and Market Streets.
Police say the suspect approached the woman, who was seated, and demanded that she give her seat to him. But she refused.
Officials say the man then punched her in the face, pushed her, then fled. The bus operator immediately contacted SEPTA Transit Police.
The woman, who is two months pregnant, was transported to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment. Her injuries were non-life-threatening and the baby is OK.
Anyone with information is urged to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.