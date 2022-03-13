Philadelphia Celebrates 250th St. Patrick's Day Parade After 2 Year Hiatus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following Sunday mass, it was off to one of the nation’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations – the 250th Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Thousands gathered along Market Street and in front of Independence Hall to watch those with Irish roots celebrate their heritage.

And even more tuned in from home to watch the parade on The CW Philly. The Eyewitness News morning team hosted our live coverage and several other familiar faces were seen in the parade.

The sights and sounds of the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade were on full display Sunday as it returned to the heart of the city.

“It’s beautiful to have our culture on display out here after two years,” one woman said.

Organized by the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association, the parade is marking its 250th year.

The theme, faith, family, friendship, and heritage took on a new meaning after two years of being canceled due to the pandemic.

“Feels great, those COVID restrictions were tough but we had to do it because the payoff now, getting everybody back out here again and have a great day,” Gary McKernan said.

The celebration kicked off at 16th Street and JFK Boulevard and ran eastbound on Market Street to Penns Landing.

Spectators were just as energetic as participants.

Masks and vaccination cards were not required, however, people were encouraged to stay home if they felt sick.

“Safe, comfortable, happy, happy St. Patty’s, how can you not be happy,” a man said.

While the temperatures were not ideal, groups along the route represented their organizations proudly.

“One of our primary functions is to honor our fallen police, fire, and law enforcement folks who give the ultimate sacrifice,” James Brady said.

Everyone carried the luck of the Irish with them.

“What a beautiful day to celebrate the Irish, God bless us, everyone,” one man said.

And the joy that a bit of normalcy brings.

If you couldn’t watch the parade Sunday, we’ll re-broadcast it on CBS3 on St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.