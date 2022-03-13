NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — A woman involved in multiple crashes was arrested on Sunday after she allegedly carjacked two vehicles and killed a pedestrian in New Castle, Delaware. The incident started around 9:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of New Castle Avenue.

Police say after carjacking a victim on New Castle Avenue, she went southbound on Route 9. Moments later, according to officials, she struck a pedestrian in the area of Route 9 and Boothhurst Boulevard in the stolen vehicle. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

After that, police say the woman struck another pedestrian in Old New Castle in the area of South and 6th Streets. The pedestrian was left with minor injuries.

Police say the woman fled after striking the second pedestrian and got involved in another collision at Washington Street. That’s where officials say she committed a second carjacking and kidnapped an adult in the car.

But, the woman didn’t get too far after that.

Police say the woman crashed again in the area of Hamburg Road. An off-duty police officer and a former law enforcement officer who witnessed the incident apprehended her after the crash.

Troopers arrived at the scene and took the woman into custody without incident, according to officials.

The incident is under investigation.