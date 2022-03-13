PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed how to accommodate your cat’s scratching habits. Erickson said scratching is a natural cat behavior and there’s nothing we can do to deter it.
“The best thing to do is to accommodate their natural desires and have a vertical scratching post, a horizontal one, and even one hanging by the door because sometimes they like to scratch that when you first come home. Also one near their napping area,” Erickson said.
