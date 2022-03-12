PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A potent winter storm impacted the area early Saturday, bringing a heavy dose of March snow to parts of our area, mainly north and west of the city of Philadelphia. The storm brought over 6 inches of snow to parts of the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley, while parts of Montgomery, Bucks, and Chester counties saw 3-5 inches.

There was, as expected, a sharp cutoff near the I-95 corridor with Philadelphia and our South Jersey suburbs picking up less than an inch of snow.

The biggest concern Saturday night remains the rapid drop in temperatures that followed the storm.

Even areas that only saw rain have been dealing with icy road conditions Saturday afternoon and evening as temperatures plummeted quickly during and after the storm. With temperatures in the teens in many spots tonight, things will get worse before they get better.

While the main roads have largely dried out and cleared, side streets, as well bridges and overpasses, will be icy right through Sunday morning. Also, be extremely careful on sidewalks and driveways – anything untreated will be a sheet of ice through Sunday morning.

Winds are still strong behind the storm, though they will begin to decrease through the day Sunday. However, a combination of the cold temperatures and strong winds means wind chills Saturday night will be in the single digits and even sub-zero in spots. This is dangerous cold to be in for any length of time – stay in if you can.

The good news? Next week brings a return to the 60s and maybe even the 70s.