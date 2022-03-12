CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has confirmed with Philadelphia Police a 17-year-old boy shot earlier Saturday evening has died at the hospital. It happened in the 300 block of Ashmead in East Germantown around dinner time.

Reports initially indicated the shot was self-inflicted, but police tell CBS3 a 9-year-old child in the home fired the fatal shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Other children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, including a 1-year-old child. A 7-year-old girl also injured her left foot trying to get to safety during the incident, police say. She was not shot. The girl was placed in stable condition at Einstein.

Police say they recovered a BB gun and handgun on the scene.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here