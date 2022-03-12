PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old teenage boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the right side of his head on Saturday in Philadelphia’s East Germantown section, police say. The incident occurred on the 300 block of East Ashmead Street.
The 17-year-old was transported to Einstein by police and placed in critical condition.
A 7-year-old girl also injured her left foot during the incident, police say. She was not shot. The girl was placed in stable condition at Einstein.
Police say they recovered a gun on the scene.
