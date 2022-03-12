PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a homicide after a car dropped off an unconscious woman and drove away in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Saturday morning, officials say. The incident occurred on the 300 block of East Tusculum Street around 3:30 a.m.

Police say they responded to a report of a “hospital case” early Saturday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive woman on the street. Her identity is not known at this time. It’s unclear when she was pronounced dead.

According to officials, surveillance video shows a red vehicle, possibly a Nissan that was parallel parked, open its passenger door and then immediately shut it. The red vehicle then drove off and the woman’s body was left on the street, police say.

Officials say the vehicle was last seen going toward Kensington Avenue. There’s no motive or arrest at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.