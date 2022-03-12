Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed on Friday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Ingersoll Street just before 10:30 p.m.
Police say they responded to a report for a "person with a gun" and found the victim in the third-floor bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 10:44 p.m., according to officials.
As of right now, there's no motive. No arrests were made.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here