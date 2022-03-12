MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Saturday’s March snowstorm was a reminder that we aren’t done with winter yet. And while it made for some dangerous conditions on the roads, it also was a chance for some to squeeze in one more snow day.

“It’s a surprise,” Sara Chan, of King of Prussia, said. “We love it.”

When it’s time to play in the snow, why is it that kids don’t ever feel the cold as much as we do?

“For them, it’s a treat,” Chan added. “For us, it’s a little bit of work.”

Snow and whipping winds throughout Saturday reminded everyone north and west of the city in upper Bucks, Montgomery, Lehigh, and Berks counties that the season isn’t quite over just yet.

“You know it is still winter,” Andi Friedberg, of Gladwyne, said. “It’s not quite spring yet. I know we got a taste. We got a little tease, a few flowers are starting but it’s still fun. It’s pretty and my grandson loves a snow day.”

“I feel like we got suckered last week,” Chan said. “It was already starting to look like spring.”

Speaking of spring, Brad Carre forgot his scarf while heading to the Philadelphia Car Show at The Convention Center with his son Lucas. Luckily, they dodged most of the crazy weather.

“We had a little bit of snow on the highway coming back but it was clean,” he said. “Real easy driving.”

Temperatures will drop dramatically overnight, with high winds creating icy conditions, and some folks are already planning ahead.

“I just bought food so I can cook tomorrow and hang out and rest and then Monday we start back up,” Friedberg said.

Great idea for Sunday, as the freezing temps will remain.

“Well, that’s no fun. But hopefully, it’ll be clear before Monday morning because… we’ve had enough of the kids at home,” Chan said, laughing.

Lucky for Chan, everything should be all clear by Monday.