PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia recorded its 100th homicide of 2022 early Friday morning. According to the latest data available on the Philadelphia Police Department’s website, homicides are up 8% from this time last year.
Police say a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 100 block of North 53rd Street just before 11 p.m. on Thursday in West Philadelphia.
Police transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and he was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m., according to officials.
No arrest was made and no weapon was recovered.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here