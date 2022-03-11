PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Police say it happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Washington Avenue.

Police say the man was shot once in his head and once in his right hand. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

A second victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the arm once and multiple times in the leg. He was placed in stable condition at the hospital.

“We know we have two shooters on this sidewalk that are coming from two parked cars, and they begin shooting at the car as it goes eastbound. Two males in the car are struck,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. “The driver is struck in the head and in the right arm. The passenger is struck in the legs and also in the arm.”

Police say it was a targeted shooting, but no arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.