PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to adjust your clocks. We spring forward this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time begins the second Sunday in March but it happens overnight on Saturday. It means you’ll likely miss out on an hour of sleep and that comes with some risks.

“I love having that extra hour of sunshine. I wish it could last all year long,” one man said.

The extra hour of sunlight can help improve moods but moving the clocks ahead can also disrupt our body clocks and sleep cycles.

“Our circadian rhythm. So the inside clock, the clock inside our brain that regulates sleep and wakefulness, is typically a very reliable, periodic process and having just a one-hour shift can actually affect us pretty significantly,” sleep specialist Dr. Nancy Foldvary said.

One of the more serious issues, there is a 25% increase in heart attack risk on the day after we spring forward. Disrupted sleep can also increase the risk of car accidents.

“Most of us know how much sleep we need each night to feel well-rested and function optimally. Sleep requirements differ for every individual and are genetically determined,” Dr. Foldvary said.

It can take a couple of days to adjust to the time change. Keeping a consistent sleep schedule will help ease the transition, along with some other good sleep hygiene routines.

“Keep the room dark, keep it a little cooler and try to eliminate any lights in the room or outside lights and significant changes in temperature and noise,” said Dr. Daniel Klauer with the Sleep Therapy Center.

Also, doctors say to avoid drinking alcohol or caffeine before bed or eating a heavy meal, which can interfere with sleep. In the morning, getting plenty of light helps regulate the circadian cycle.