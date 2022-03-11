PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After addressing the latest about Russia, President Joe Biden left for Philadelphia Friday. Air Force One landed at Philadelphia International Airport just before noon.

Biden will be making a speech at the House Democratic Strategy Retreat. And some protesters are there, to call on Biden to do more for undocumented immigrants.

Biden is due at the Hilton at Penn’s Landing around 12:30 p.m. And as is typical when any president makes a visit, there are protests. But these protests are coming from within his own party. There are about 50 or so people outside of the Hilton on Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

They’re made up of immigrant activists. They say Biden hasn’t come through on any of his campaign promises, including a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. And now that we’re in an election year, they say they fear that it may never happen. Their message to the president is for him to keep his promise.

“Get it done,” Desi Burnette, an activist, said. “You know this is something that is 35 years in the making. There are Pennsylvanians who have been in this state working in our agriculture sector for 25 years, whose children and grandchildren have grown up here, and it’s immoral that this hasn’t gotten done. That’s our message.”

After his time at the Hilton, he will visit a school in Center City. As with any visit by the president, you can expect gridlock in the area.

Right now, Christopher Columbus Boulevard is closed and there are other road closures in Center City as well.

We’ll have more on Biden’s visit later on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.