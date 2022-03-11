PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is starting a new street cleaning program, but if you park in the city, you might have to move your car because of it. Street cleaning signs are popping up in a number of Philadelphia neighborhoods. Each one has a certain day and time slot on it.
The time slots are when drivers won’t be able to park so crews can be out and clean the streets.READ MORE: Man Fighting For Life After West Oak Lane Double Shooting, Police Say
“This initiative helps to reduce trash and litter conditions in the city’s most vulnerable communities,” Acting Managing Director Vanessa Garrett-Harley said. “The areas selected have been identified as requiring additional city services to supplement cleaning efforts.”READ MORE: Activists Calling For President Biden To Do More For Undocumented Immigrants As He Visits Philadelphia
The program starts on April 4.
Here is the list of impacted areas: *indicates areas with “no parking” signage installed as of March 9
- North Central: Broad St. to 22nd St. from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond St.*
- Frankford: Bridge St. to Adams Ave. from Griscom St. to Torresdale Ave.
- Germantown: Berkley St. to Chelten Ave. from Pulaski Ave. to Wakefield St.
- Kensington: 2nd St. to Kensington Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.*
- Logan: Godfrey St. to Roosevelt Blvd. from Broad St. to 5th Sts.
- Nicetown: Broad St. to Clarissa St. from Hunting Park Ave. to Windrim St.
- Paschall: 58th St. to 70th St. from Greenway Ave. to Dicks St.
- Point Breeze: Christian St. to McKean St. from Broad St. to 24th St.
- Port Richmond: Kensington Ave. to Aramingo Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.
- South Philly: McKean St. to Oregon Ave. from 4th St. to 8th St.*
- Southwest: Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave. from 49th St. to Cemetery Ave.*
- Strawberry Mansion: Diamond St. to Lehigh Ave. from Sedgley St. to 33rd St.*
- West Fairhill: 5th St. to 13th St. from Glenwood Ave. to Susquehanna Ave.
- West Philly: Parkside Ave. to Spring Garden St. from 52nd St. to 40th St.*
For more information visit: https://www.phila.gov/programs/mechanical-street-cleaning/.