CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is now facing a discrimination lawsuit by its only Black woman detective. The detective alleges both a sex-based and race-based hostile work environment at the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Lakeisha Davis, the only Black female detective in the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the suit.

It alleges in September 2019, Davis learned that she was called racist expletives by her supervisor, adding it was not the first instance of discrimination that plaintiff Davis suffered, but it was the tipping point that led to her filing a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in or about October 2019.”

“It was extremely upsetting to the point in which she rocked the boat,” attorney Michelle Douglass said.

Douglass represents Davis.

“She, on her own, had the courage, to take her concern to the federal agency, the EEOC,” Douglass said. “There was an investigation that was conducted. We do not have the results of that investigation yet.”

Frustrated while still working at the prosecutor’s office, Douglass says Davis sought her legal help.

The lawsuit also goes on to say Davis has “been denied opportunities and advancement due to her race and gender.”

“We really hope that it brings about much-needed change in the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office,” Douglass said.

A spokesperson for the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office told Eyewitness News in a statement, “no information pertaining to an investigation, personnel matter or litigation can be released or commented upon.”

The lawsuit names a second plaintiff, Detective First Class Kathryn Gannon. She also alleges a sex-based hostile work environment.