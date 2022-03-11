PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was shot by a group of men in Center City Friday night. It happened shortly before 7:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Chestnut Street.
Police say the man was shot once by a group of men who were all wearing black with dark masks.Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market Voted Best Public Market In America
The victim was rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.READ MORE: Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Facing Discrimination Lawsuit By Office's Only Black Female Detective
It’s unclear how many people were in the group, or if police believe it was a targeted shooting.
So far, no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Reaches 100th Homicide Of 2022, On Pace To Surpass Last Year's Record
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.