By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was shot by a group of men in Center City Friday night. It happened shortly before 7:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Chestnut Street.

Police say the man was shot once by a group of men who were all wearing black with dark masks.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

It’s unclear how many people were in the group, or if police believe it was a targeted shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.