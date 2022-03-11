PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This weekend, the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day parade is back. The 250th edition takes place this Sunday.

Among those performing will be students from Cardinal O’Hara High School. After a two-year wait, the sounds of the school’s marching band will once again be filling Center City.

Excitement and energy are building as members of the Cardinal O’Hara marching band prepare for this year’s Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day parade.

“We’re happy to be there and we’re proud that we get to have this opportunity to play,” Jason Creelman, a junior at O’Hara, said.

Matthew Hyland, a freshman, said he’s looking forward to being in Center City and playing with his band.

Performing in the parade has been a long-time tradition at the school for more than three decades. But for many of these students, it will be a first.

“For our seniors, they have been through it before, but because of the COVID pandemic, our underclassmen have not participated, so our freshman, sophomores, and juniors will get the opportunity for the first time to be in the parade, so we are thrilled and excited for them,” Mike Connor, the president of O’Hara, said.

“Just being able to get back out there and to have a good time, it’s definitely exciting but also emotional at the same time because it will be my last parade,” Natalie Doyle, a senior, said.

Theresa Stolarczyk, a sophomore, said they’re playing the Notre Dame victory march for the parade.

“So we have about 30 students, between the marching band and our color guard that will be in the parade. And then… we’re combining forces with the Notre Dame University alumni club and they are bringing additional musicians to kind of join in the ranks,” Hector Ramirez, the band director at O’Hara, said.

Principal Eileen Vice is not only an O’Hara alumna but also a former band member and knows how hard the students have been working.

“They are very dedicated,” Vice said. “And this is not something they start two weeks in advance, this is something they start months in advance and they work on even in band camp back in August. So they’re ready.”

The band is used to being called on to play for big events. Over the years, they performed for presidents and popes.

“We’ve played for two popes, Pope John Paul II when he visited in the 70s and Pope Francis when came in 2015,” Ramirez said.

But this Sunday, it will be Irish eyes that will be smiling.

“To be able to join the community together to celebrate is really special,” Vice said. “So we’re honored that we’re able to do this.”

If you can’t be there to watch it in person, remember you can catch it on TV. We will broadcast the parade starting this Sunday at noon on our sister station, The CW Philly. And then catch a re-broadcast on CBS3 on St. Patrick’s Day.