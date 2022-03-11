PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 3-year-old girl has been killed in a tragic accident in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the child’s grandmother was driving a vehicle that hit and killed the little girl.
It happened in the 4000 block of Aldine Street.
Police say it appears the grandmother was trying to park when the 3-year-old ran toward the car to meet her.
The child apparently opened a car door as the grandmother was backing up and was pinned between a door and a tree lining the street.
The girl was rushed to the hospital where she died.
Police say the grandmother’s arm was also injured when she jumped out of the moving car to help her granddaughter.