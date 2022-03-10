Suspect Arrested In Connection To Fatal West Philadelphia Shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Wednesday night. The city has now hit 99 homicides in 2022.

Police found the 62-year-old victim shot in an apartment in the 4800 block of Springfield Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The man was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he died.

Police say they’ve arrested a 26-year-old man who is allegedly responsible for the shooting.

The two were believed to have been friends but it’s not clear what led to the shooting.

The city is currently outpacing last year’s record number of homicides.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here