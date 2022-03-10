PHILADELPHIA. (CBS) – Gov. Tom Wolf will tour the Philadelphia Navy Shipyard on Thursday to reinforce his support for manufacturing in Pennsylvania and his efforts to create opportunities in the industry. The briefing will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
