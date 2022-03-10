PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf was at the Philadelphia Navy Shipyard on Thursday to meet a new generation of workers. Delaware County Community College received $1.1 million through a state program to train 315 people for free.
According to the governor's office, the shipyard was struggling to find candidates experienced enough to do the job.
The trainees are learning welding and shipbuilding.
"Let's connect businesses and these higher institutions of higher education to make sure that we're training folks in things they, we all really need and they all really need for a great career," Wolf said.
The average starting salary for the positions is $60,000 per year.