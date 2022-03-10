PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Unfortunately, the prices at the gas pump just keep going up. Overnight, the national average reached $4.32 per gallon.
As the war in Ukraine pushes gas prices higher, concerns are growing that the conflict could disrupt global crude supplies.