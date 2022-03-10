CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is about to end its moratorium on utility shutoffs. That deadline is coming up next week.

The statewide moratorium on shutoffs was extended multiple times throughout the pandemic, but with many COVID-19 protocols being lifted, the moratorium is not expected to be extended again beyond March 15. If you are behind, the good news is there’s help available.

“The gasoline is high. Your electric is high, your food is high, you have a family,” Gilroy Campbell of Atlantic City said. “It’s real rough.”

Times are getting rough on your wallet, and they could be getting rougher once New Jersey lifts its moratorium on utility payments.

Eyewitness News met Campbell paying his bill at South Jersey Gas in Atlantic City.

“It’s like you got to do what you got to do,” Campbell said. “No matter what the gas is, to live comfortable, you have to pay.”

South Jersey Gas, like other utility companies in the tri-state region, has options available as bills are coming due. Marissa Travaline is the vice president of customer experience. She says the most important thing you can do is ask for help if you need it.

“Right now, there are more energy assistance dollars available than ever before,” Travaline said. “You can have a household income of up to $128,000 and still qualify for some form of assistance.”

Assistance available includes grants, repayment assistance and tools to help lower your energy consumption. Both Delaware and Pennsylvania’s moratoriums have expired.

PECO is still offering Philadelphia customers assistance.

“We’re in the business of providing utility service, so we don’t like to terminate services,” Patricia King said.

PECO and South Jersey Gas both said the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, can help lower costs. Up to $1,500 in grants are available per household.

“People don’t know and that’s why we want to know that, ‘hey if you can’t pay your bills, we probably have a program for you,'” King said.

That could even include installments like your credit card. That’s what Campbell did.

“My bill was $234. I paid $100 on it,” Campbell said. “So just to keep them off your back, throw them something, you know what I mean?”

Utility companies say paying in installments can be very effective.

For assistance in Pennsylvania, click here. In New Jersey, click here. And in Delaware, click here.