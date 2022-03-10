PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cancer rates are climbing because many people skipped screenings during the pandemic. The American Cancer Society wants to stop the trend and for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month there’s a new message: colonoscopies are no longer the first step for detection.

There is an alternative to colonoscopies that doctors hope will prompt more people to get screened.

When Rick Rivers was diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 30, his main concern was for his family.

“It was number one goal, survive, take care of them. I’ll deal with what I have to deal with, but I have to be here for them,” Rivers said.

Rivers, who lives in South Jersey, is among a growing number of young Black men diagnosed with colon cancer. That includes movie star Chadwick Boseman who died at 43.

Colon and rectal cancer death rates in Blacks are 40% higher than whites.

“It boils down to fear and apprehension as to why more earlier screening probably isn’t done,” Rivers said.

During the pandemic, colorectal cancer screenings dropped by about 90% for all groups. That’s prompted the American Cancer Society to launch a new get screened campaign.

“The guidelines have changed, so more people are eligible,” Dr. Arif Kamal, with the American Cancer Society, said.

The recommended age to start colon cancer screenings has been lowered from 50 to 45 because of increasing rates in younger adults.

“Most people are screened with an at-home test that literally takes a few minutes,” Dr. Kamal said

Dr. Kamal hopes once people understand that at-home stool tests are a viable option, screening rates will improve.

“Comparing that to a colonoscopy and all the prep most patients I know say, ‘I’ll deal with the two minutes of squeamishness to get over two days of really significant prep,'” Dr. Kamal said.

And finding cancer early is a lifesaver.

“Whether you’re Black, brown, yellow, it doesn’t matter what color you are. It is imperative that you get checked, not just for yourself but also for your family,” Rivers said.

In addition to screenings, the best way to prevent colon cancer is to keep your weight under control, eat a healthy diet, and get regular exercise.